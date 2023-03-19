HomeLeakeSuspicious Vehicles and Four Wheelers in Leake.

Suspicious Vehicles and Four Wheelers in Leake.

by

Saturday 3/18/23

 

12:10 a.m. – Leake Deputies came across a one-vehicle accident when a car hit a deer on Hy 25 N.

1:38 a.m. – Leake Deputies checked a residential alarm on Robinson Road.

2:35 a.m. – Leake Deputies checked a suspicious vehicle on Willis Road.

5:22 a.m. – Carthage Police responded to the report of harassment at a residence on Alena Dr.

10:52 a.m. – Leake Deputies checked a suspicious vehicle on Ealy Road.

5:32 p.m. – Leake Deputies were called about a reckless rider on a four-wheeler on Hy 488.

5:45 p.m. – Leake Deputies were called about a person walking in the road on Hy 35 S.

10:07 p.m. – Leake Deputies responded to a domestic dispute on Hy 488.

10:43 p.m. – Leake Deputies performed a welfare check on Storm Road.

11:37 p.m. – Leake Deputies were called about a four-wheeler on the road near Mill Road in Lena.

 

 

 

 

