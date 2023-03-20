Suspicious Vehicles, Disturbances, and an Accident With Injuries in Leake

Sunday 3/19/23

12:21 a.m. – Carthage Police checked a silent alarm at Wal-Mart on Hy 16.

12:53 a.m. – Leake Deputies checked a residential alarm on Robinson Road.

1:29 a.m. – Leake Deputies were sent to Williams Road for a trespasser.

7:49 a.m. – Leake Deputies checked a disturbance on Cager Road.

9:07 a.m. – Carthage Police responded to a disturbance between teens on Pine Street.

11:32 a.m. – Leake Deputies were asked to check suspicious vehicles on Truesdale Road.

11:40 a.m. – Leake Deputies were called to a residence on Ludlow Road for a stolen lawn mower.

1:42 p.m. – Leake Deputies responded to a two-vehicle accident with injuries and the road blocked on County Line Road.

1:40 p.m. – Leake Deputies were involved in a chase in the Lena area finally ending on Anderson Road in Scott County.

2:46 p.m. – Leake Deputies were called to a residence on Pine Road for a theft.

4:00 p.m. – Carthage Police were called about loud music on Pine Street.

5:45 p.m. – Carthage Police received a call about shots fired near Pinehaven Drive and Hy 35.

6:12 p.m. – Leake Deputies were called about a man lying near the road on Hy 35 near Hopoca Road.

7:56 p.m. – Leake Deputies responded to a domestic disturbance on Hy 16 W.

9:44 p.m. – Carthage Police were called about an assault on S Valley Street.

9:53 p.m. – Edinburg Fire Department responded ao a fire alarm at a residence on Hy 16 E.