Teen Charged as Adult in Recent Philadelphia Shooting

A 16-year-old male has been charged as an adult in a recent shooting that occurred in Philadelphia.

Philadelphia Police were dispatched to a residence on Valley View Dr. at approximately 8:30 p.m. on Sunday, September 3rd when a caller reported that shots had been fired. One male on scene had a gunshot wound in his leg. The shooting apparently was the result of a feud that had been going on that evening between the individuals. The victim, who refused to give officers any information regarding the shooting, was taken by ambulance to a hospital in Jackson. As officers investigated the incident, it was discovered that the victim is from the Brandon area and that the shooter had very recently moved to Philadelphia from Harrison County.

On Thursday, September 7th, Philadelphia Police arrested and charged 16-year-old James Sibley (pictured below) with aggravated assault for this shooting incident. Sibley is currently being held at Winston-Choctaw County Regional Correctional Facility.