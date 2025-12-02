Big Deals!
Leake

Teen Charged with Attempted Murder in Leake County Shooting

by
Teen Charged with Attempted Murder in Leake County Shooting
Ethan T. Ward,18, Attempted Murder

The Leake County Sheriff’s Office has charged 18-year-old Ethan Ward with attempted murder following an altercation that left one person with life-threatening injuries.

According to authorities, Ward and the victim became involved in a violent argument that escalated when Ward allegedly shot the victim in the chest.

LCSO says deputies responded quickly, providing aid and ensuring the victim received immediate medical attention. The individual’s current condition is unknown.

Ward was taken into custody shortly after the incident, and his bond was set at $15,000 by Judge Johnny Pope.

The investigation remains ongoing, and no additional details are available at this time.

