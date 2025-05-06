Teen Injured in Carthage Shooting Tuesday Evening

According to authorities a teenager was injured in a shooting just before 3 p.m. today on Cook Street.
The teen was taken to the emergency room by personal vehicle. The extent of injuries is unknown.
Authorities say they have not located the shooter but are actively working to find and arrest them.
When asked if this shooting could be related to the recent shooting death of 18-year-old Aqurion Conecin, Chief McMillan says it’s unclear whether there is a connection at this time.
This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.
5 comments
TheresaMay 6, 2025 at 9:52 pm
Praying 🙏
ReddcMay 6, 2025 at 10:03 pm
Y’all stop this
Sarah WinsteadMay 7, 2025 at 7:02 am
Need to get control over these teenagers with guns
Kristi QuickMay 7, 2025 at 12:01 pm
Father God please place your angels around our children to guide and protect them. We ask this in your name…..Amen and Amen
Robert easleyMay 7, 2025 at 3:16 pm
Hope they do a better job in this case than did finding a the Stewart man who was missing for weeks . After they sought help from sheriff Atkinson to no avail.