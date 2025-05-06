Big Deals!
HomeLeakeTeen Injured in Carthage Shooting Tuesday Evening

Teen Injured in Carthage Shooting Tuesday Evening

by
SHARE NOW
Teen Injured in Carthage Shooting Tuesday Evening

According to authorities a teenager was injured in a shooting just before 3 p.m. today on Cook Street.

The teen was taken to the emergency room by personal vehicle. The extent of injuries is unknown.

Authorities say they have not located the shooter but are actively working to find and arrest them.

https://www.facebook.com/OzarkAgSupply

When asked if this shooting could be related to the recent shooting death of 18-year-old Aqurion Conecin, Chief McMillan says it’s unclear whether there is a connection at this time.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

https://www.facebook.com/ejrframes
5 comments
  1. Theresa
    Theresa
    May 6, 2025 at 9:52 pm

    Praying 🙏

    Reply
  2. Reddc
    Reddc
    May 6, 2025 at 10:03 pm

    Y’all stop this

    Reply
  3. Sarah Winstead
    Sarah Winstead
    May 7, 2025 at 7:02 am

    Need to get control over these teenagers with guns

    Reply
  4. Kristi Quick
    Kristi Quick
    May 7, 2025 at 12:01 pm

    Father God please place your angels around our children to guide and protect them. We ask this in your name…..Amen and Amen

    Reply
  5. Robert easley
    Robert easley
    May 7, 2025 at 3:16 pm

    Hope they do a better job in this case than did finding a the Stewart man who was missing for weeks . After they sought help from sheriff Atkinson to no avail.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

We encourage open dialogue but if you disagree with someone, please disagree respectfully. Cruelty will not be tolerated. This is a family-friendly group.

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Articles

Carthage Police Deal With Crowd Control at ER

Arrest Made in Carthage Shooting Outside Discount Depot

Police Searching for Two Believed to Be Involved in Deadly Shooting

Fatal Shooting Friday Evening at Carthage Convenience Store

Stolen Vehicle Chase Ends in Crash and Arrest in Carthage

Coffee with the Legislators in Carthage Announced

https://www.firstneshoba.com/
https://www.griffismotors.net/