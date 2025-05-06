Teen Injured in Carthage Shooting Tuesday Evening

According to authorities a teenager was injured in a shooting just before 3 p.m. today on Cook Street.

The teen was taken to the emergency room by personal vehicle. The extent of injuries is unknown.

Authorities say they have not located the shooter but are actively working to find and arrest them.

When asked if this shooting could be related to the recent shooting death of 18-year-old Aqurion Conecin, Chief McMillan says it’s unclear whether there is a connection at this time.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.