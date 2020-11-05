Telephone Scam Targeting Central Electric Members

Please be aware of a telephone scam targeting electric members. Central Electric Power Association will not contact you for financial information over the phone.

They have been notified that scammers are calling Central Electric members attempting to collect money in order to avoid disconnection.

Central Electric will not call members to solicit payments. Please use caution whenever anyone solicits payment or financial information from you over the phone. If you receive any suspicious calls and would like to verify your account, please call your local Central Electric office.