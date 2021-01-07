Home » Local » Ten Burglary, Multiple Grand Larceny and Felony Possession Arrests in Neshoba County

Ten Burglary, Multiple Grand Larceny and Felony Possession Arrests in Neshoba County

JESSICA ALFORD, 39, of Meridian, Public Drunk, Contempt of Court, NCSO.  Bond $600, $0.

 

PATRICK BARNETT, 31, of Philadelphia, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Marijuana, Possession of Paraphernalia, No Insurance, Failure to Signal Lane Change, NCSO.  Bond $0, $1,000, $600, $800, $300.

 

MATTHEW ROBERT BEARD, 40, of Philadelphia, Resisting Arrest, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Paraphernalia, False ID Information, Disorderly Conduct, NCSO.  Bond $1,000, $0, $1,000, $800, $1,000.

 

HENRY BENAMON, 32, of Preston, Public Drunk, Hold for Investigations, NCSO.  Bond $600, $0.

 

BRANDON BREKEEN, 24, of Philadelphia, Burglary of a Commercial Building or Vehicle X 6, Grand Larceny, NCSO.  Bond DENIED X 6, DENIED.

 

JAMIE CUMBERLAND, 49, of Philadelphia, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Paraphernalia, NCSO.  Bond $0, $600.

 

ANGELA DAVIS, 35, of Philadelphia, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Paraphernalia, Hold for Investigations, NCSO.  Bond $0, $600, $0.

 

MARQUIS DAVIS, 29, of Philadelphia, Public Drunk, NCSO.  Bond $600.

 

JONATHAN LANCE EAKES, 39, of Carthage, Trespassing, Failure to Appear, NCSO.  Bond DENIED, $0.

 

GWENDLYN FRAZIER, 33, of Philadelphia, Failure to Appear, NCSO.  Bond $0.

 

JACOB ALLEN GARDNER, 26, of Philadelphia, Burglary of a Commercial Building or Vehicle X 4, Grand Larceny, NCSO.  Bond DENIED X 4, DENIED.

 

CHRISTOPHER GILL, 25, of Philadelphia, DUI – Other Substance, No License, MHP.  Bond $1,500, $300.

 

SALANON GOMEZ, 38, of Jackson, DUI – 1st Offense, No License, No Insurance, MHP.  Bond $1,500, $300, $800.

