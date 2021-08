Testing and vaccinations will be available in Carthage today. Services will include Covid vaccinations in addition to Covid, HIV, Blood Glucose testing and Blood Pressure checks. The event is provided by G.A. Carmichael Family Health Center and will be at Dr. Frank L. Matlock Park. Timing will be today between 10am-2pm. For more information call 601-267-8322.

The address is 411 Hayes Street In Carthage.