Testing Criteria Lowered in Leake County

More testing is on the way. The testing capability is strong, therefore criteria for Covid-19 testing has been lowered, according to Dr. Thomas Dobbs, Mississippi Health Officer. A person can now possibly received testing without a documented temperature if they are experiencing other symptoms or think they may have been directly exposed. Drive By testing will be available in Leake County at Carthage Coliseum on Wednesday, April 29th from 9-4. Registration in advance is required. For additional information or to schedule an appointment contact 601-496-7200. For C Spire pre-screening app, see link- https://www.umc.edu/CoronaVirus/COVID-19-Testing/Home.html