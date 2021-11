A list of of Thanksgiving hours and closing for local offices.

Leake County Offices:

Closed Thursday November 25th & Friday November 26th

City of Carthage Offices:

Closed Thursday November 25th & Friday November 26th

Carthage Post Office:

Closed Thursday November 25th

Neshoba County Offices:

Closed Thursday November 25th & Friday November 26th

City of Philadelphia Offices:

Closed Thursday November 25th & Friday November 26th

Philadelphia Post Office: