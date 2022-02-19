The #1 Whippet “The General” Mary Patton Henderson Makes Major Announcement

B-MO in the MO’rning – The “General” Mary Patton Henderson will take her talents to Hinds Community College as the Kosciusko High School Senior signed her letter of intent yesterday surround by teammates, family and friends. Head Coach introduced her as an interictal part of Whippet Soccer since stepping on to the field in 7th grade. A proven leader who may be small in stature but a giant when it comes to leading by example and spirit. She stepped in a captain’s role her sophomore year and was also a cheerleader, as well as a tennis player and did it while maintaining an A average. B-MO’s favorite “General” a nickname given to her for leadership and ferocity on the field like his hero General George Patton is destined to do great things and heaven help anything in her way.

Having had “The General’s Army of Whippets on the show on two occasions and doing PA announcing at times for the Lady Whippets, she loves her teammates dearly and that ride or die attitude led them well this year. Good luck “General” and take no prisoners next year at Hinds and congratulations, you’ll always be #1 to us here on B-MO in the MO’rning!

Whippet Soccer Coach Greg Cooper talks about the impact Mary Patton had on the soccer program during her time in it

Whippet Soccer Coach Greg Cooper on where Hinds may use her talents on the soccer field

B-MO and Mary Patton discuss her parents when it comes to prom and playing soccer.