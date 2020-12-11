The 14th Annual Sippin’ Cider Is Coming to Leake County

The 14th annual Sippin’ Cider is coming. According to the Main Street Chamber of Leake County, the event is next Thursday December 17th, from 2:00-7:00pm. All participating businesses will have holiday door buster sales and hot apple cider. And you will also be eligible to win a gift basket. This event is sponsored by The Main Street Chamber of Leake County and Boswell Media.

For list of participating businesses see below.

Flaunt, Mercy Reigns, Merle Norman/The Perfect Gift, The Eagles Nest, The Bakery, Callin’ Calves, Proverbs Coffee/Home of Spoon Fudge, Joiful Hair Salon, Singleton Fish House, Mississippi Home Care, Cuttin Up Hair Salon, and Carthage/Leake Library at Trustmark Park