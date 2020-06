The 18th Annual Philadelphia Tornado Football XIIth Man Golf Classic is Friday at the Philadelphia Country Club starting at 1pm. You still have time to sign up. It’s a two person scramble and cost $40 per person. To register or if you need some more information, contact Bob Posey at 601-389-3316 or 601-650-4607. You can also contact the Club at 601-656-8512. Get your friends together and come play some golf and support the Tornado Football Program