The 56th Dixie National Livestock Show and Rodeo Coming Soon, Tickets Go On Sale Today

The 56th Dixie National Livestock Show and Rodeo is coming soon. Mississippi Commissioner of Agriculture and Commerce Andy Gipson said the Dixie National Livestock Show and Rodeo will take place between January 22nd and February 21st. This event features Mississippi’s youth and open livestock exhibitions, as well as the largest rodeo competition east of the Mississippi River. The Dixie National Rodeo runs Thursday, February 11, through Wednesday, February 17, 2021, at the Mississippi Coliseum on the State Fairgrounds.

Tickets to the daily Dixie National Rodeo competitions goes on sale for Fan Club members at 10:00 a.m. Monday December 7, through today, December 8, at 10:00 a.m. Tickets will be available to the general public online and at the Coliseum Box Office beginning Today, December 8, at 10:00 a.m.

“During this week, as the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo is ongoing in Texas, I want to invite everyone to come out to the greatest show on dirt next year in February at the Mississippi State Fairgrounds,” said Commissioner Gipson. “The annual Dixie National Livestock Show and Rodeo will include all the usual events, like the palomino show, Dixie Queen pageant and Junior Sale of Champions in addition to the rodeo. I’m excited to announce that this year we will host an agricultural and vendor expo in the new Mississippi Trade Mart for the very first time at the Dixie National.”

The 2021 Dixie National Rodeo, held at the Mississippi Coliseum, features different acclaimed musical artists each night following the rodeo competitions. Performers include The Oak Ridge Boys, Parker McCollum, Moe Bandy, John Conlee, Sawyer Brown, Gary Allan and Riley Green. Tickets will be limited due to public health guidance. Sanitization stations and safe practices signage will be posted throughout the facility. Applicable public health guidance will be observed regarding social distancing and masks.

Visit – www.ticketmaster.com/dixie-national-rodeo-tickets/artist/848320

For more information on the Dixie National Livestock Show and Rodeo, visit www.DixieNational.org or call 601-961-4000