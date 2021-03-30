The Amnesty Program Deadline Extended In Philadelphia

The Amnesty Program deadline has been extended in Philadelphia. According to the Municipal Clerk’s office the deadline is now April 30th. The Clerk’s office went on to say that with many people in the process of receiving tax refunds, timing of the extension will afford them an opportunity to pay fines that might otherwise not be possible. The program offers amnesty for you to pay in full or arrange a payment plan without fear of being detained, clear your name and eliminate fines. There are still around 3,600 outstanding fines in the city.

For more information or to make a payment call the Philadelphia Municipal Court Clerks Office at 601-650-3584.