The Annual Harvest Festival Starts Tomorrow

The Harvest Festival starts tomorrow. The event will take place November 3-7 at the Mississippi Agriculture and Forestry Museum on Lakeland Drive in Jackson.

Live demonstrations throughout the museum grounds will give visitors a glimpse of Mississippi’s past and show the impact agriculture has made on our lives. Included will be the cotton gin, sawmill, gristmill, cane mill, blacksmith shop and print shop.

The exhibits inside the Heritage Center gallery will provide visitors with the opportunity to see how agriculture has changed throughout the years from the methods and equipment used in farming with horses and mules to the invention of tractors. The Children’s Barnyard will include cows, chickens, goats, sheep, pigs, rabbits, horses and our mules. Train, carousel and wagon rides will be available each day for $1 per rider.

And the General Store will have snacks, souvenirs, freshly made cane syrup, and many new items. Complimentary biscuits will be given to everyone participating in the festivities while supplies last. Admission is as follows: Adults: $7, Children ages 3-17: $5. For more information, please contact the museum at 601-432-4500, visit www.msagmuseum.org