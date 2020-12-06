The Big Pop Gun Show continues today. The event takes place at Neshoba Coliseum from 10am to 5pm. Admission is $8 for adults, with children 6 to 11 only $2 and children under 6 are free.

Buy, sell, trade or get appraisals while you are there and get your ticket discounts at their website. It’s the biggest event of the year and with the holidays around the corner, those hard to buy for hunters in your family just got easier to shop for! THERE WILL BE A STRICT SOCIAL DISTANCING POLICY IN EFFECT and MASKS ARE REQUIRED!