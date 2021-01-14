Home » Local » The Carthage Citywide Trash Pick Up Is Next Week

The Carthage citywide trash pick up is next week. According to Carthage City Hall, the two-day citywide trash pick up service will be next Wednesday, January 20th, and Thursday, January 21st from 7:00am-4:00pm. Service will include pick up and disposal of trash, debris, household furniture, and mattresses. All items must be placed on the side of the street. *Tires, vehicles, microwaves, computers, appliances and televisions are not eligible for pickup. For additional information call Carthage City Hall at 601-267-8322
 

