The Carthage Coliseum renovation continues. Mayor Mary Ann Vivians along with the Aspire Program are making progress with the first phase of the operation according to a release from Carthage City Hall. Some of the renovations include updated ceiling lighting, bathroom remodeling, new steel entry doors, new bleachers that are handicap accessible. The building first opened in 1972 and has housed many events including rodeos, conferences, concerts. A scheduled re-opening date has not been announced.