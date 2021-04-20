The Choctaw Indian Fair is Back – Announces Line-Up

CHOCTAW INDIAN FAIR ANNOUNCES PROFESSIONAL ENTERTAINMENT LINE-UP

The Mississippi Band of Choctaw Indians is proud to announce the 71st edition of the Choctaw Indian Fair will take place July 14-17, 2021, in Choctaw, Mississippi! Taking the Main Stage at this year’s festivities are top Country and Contemporary Christian music artists.

Thursday, July 15, 2021

Jimmie Allen

Friday, July 16, 2021

Zach Williams

Saturday, July 17, 2021

Brett Young

The event will include four days of fun, social celebrations, cultural activities, arts and crafts demonstrations, stickball tournaments, and professional nightly entertainment in beautiful Choctaw, Mississippi.