The Church Has Left the Building and Moved Online in Leake County

The Church has left the building. The first case of Coronavirus was confirmed in Mississippi on March 11th. Within 48 hours the CDC suggested that large gatherings be cancelled. Churches and ministry fellowships were advised to postpone or temporarily shutdown. While larger churches in Leake County were already equipped to transition online, smaller churches were not. Two weeks later, much has changed. Many different churches, studies and fellowships are working together, have moved online, and are coming alive through websites, facebook live, zoom, podcasts, conference call prayer lines and radio broadcasts. And people who never entered the building are finding Church.