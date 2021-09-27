B-MO in the MO’rning – “The circus is coming, the circus is coming!” As a child the images of high flying acrobats, elephants and high wire acts come to mind and that truly old fashioned sense of thrills and excitement is what you’ll find this week as Zerbini Family Circus makes it Mississippi swing.

This old fashioned circus begins it’s tour in Carthage on Tuesday September 28th at the Carthage Coliseum at 6 o’clock, then it’s off to the Neshoba County Coliseum Philadelphia on Wednesday, September 29th also at 6pm! The Zerbini Family Circus will also be in Meridian with a Thursday and Friday September 30th and October 1st at 6pm, before beginning both Saturday and Sunday with two shows on each day October 2nd and 3rd at 4 and 6pm!

For more information including pricing, visit their website here.

Get a FREE kids ticket coupon by taking a screen shot of the free kids ticket coupon for the show you want to see by visiting their Facebook page as well.

