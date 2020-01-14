The City of Carthage Announces Amnesty Days

AMNESTY DAYS – A CHANCE TO CLEAR YOUR FINES The City of Carthage and The Carthage Municipal Court officially announce the first ever Amnesty Days for the City of Carthage, MS allowing anyone that owes outstanding fines or has outstanding misdemeanor tickets to pay their fines without fear of being arrested on misdemeanor charges. The Amnesty Day incentive will only apply to misdemeanor tickets or charges.

Amnesty days will run from February 3, 2020 through April 30, 2020 allowing three months for anyone owing fines to clear their account with the Carthage Municipal Court before the outstanding fines are turned in to the State of Mississippi for collection from taxes. Anyone owing fines will have all collection and warrant fees removed from the balance owed on their fines. All fines are to be paid at the Carthage Municipal Court located inside the Carthage Police Department at 302 W. Main Street in Carthage, MS.

