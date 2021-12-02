“The Class” of Lady Whippet Soccer Joins B-MO in the MO’rning (AUDIO)

B-MO in the MO’rning – Greg Cooper the Head Coach for Whippet Soccer at Kosciusko High School and his graduating senior class joined B-MO in the MO’rning to co-host the show before “Senior Night” tonight at Whippet Stadium in Kosciusko. The Lady Whippets begin district play in what should be a great game and based upon what B-MO saw, the competition is going to have their hands full.

“I have never seen a group of more grounded, focused and energetic group of teenagers in my life” said B-MO, “most young ladies their age are planning what to wear to prom, and I laughed out loud when “Striker” aka Lanna Nunley said with a smile “To be honest, I don’t know even know what the date for prom is! We have time for that later, right now every girl’s focus is the team in front of us!”

Most of the girls have been together since junior high and have overcome two seasons interrupted by Covid-19 and managed to work out with each other during the three week closure to begin the school year, but they found a way and all agreed that “they perform and practiced better together under the watchful eye of the man they call “Coop”

Coach Cooper, coaches both boys and girls soccer, cross country and assisted the varsity football team with senior kicker, soccer and baseball player Will Carter, who came as well, less than being involved in a accident between the school bus carrying the boys team back from a game in Starkville and a truck hit the bus. “The impact threw me to the floor and I laid there for a moment, before getting to my feet” Will said, but there was little damage to the bus, but the truck that hit us was totaled.”

During the show, each of the players introduced themselves, discussed the team and players. They reflected on their favorite and funniest moments and appeared to be completely at ease. “I was so impressed with all of them and their maturity that I put together a special tribute for Coach Cooper and their parents”, which is available through B-MO’s “B-Team Podcast. The Podcast is a rebroadcast of some of what you get to hear during B-MO in the MO’rning, however the FREE podcast features additional interviews, bonus content and more. The podcast is free to listen to and is available on all podcast platforms such as Spotify, Apple Podcast or Google Podcast. There is both a regular version of the podcast and a bonus podcast, which is customized to each departing senior with an audio tribute for Coach Cooper and parents.

The game tonight begins at 6pm

Coach Cooper reflects on his time with ladies and the progress they’ve made since junior high.