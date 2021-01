The Dixie National Livestock Show and Rodeo has a new event, the Dixie National Color Bonanza and Mule Show. The event continues today and tomorrow in the Kirk Fordice Equine Center. The show begins at 8:00 a.m. each day and features Palomino, Pinto, American Ranch Horses and Mules. Participants will be traveling from states like Iowa, Kentucky, Florida, and more to compete in this year’s contest.