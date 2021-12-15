The Community Health Improvement Network Brings “Lunch and Learn” to Philadelphia

The Community Health Improvement Network (CHIN) will be hosting a Covid-19 lunch and learn tomorrow, Thursday December 16th at 12pm at Jerusalem Temple Church located at 414 Ivy Street in Philadelphia.

There will be free lunch, and medical providers from Neshoba General Hospital will be on-site to answer questions and administer vaccines and boosters for those who wish to take one.

The Community Health Improvement Network (CHIN) invites the Philadelphia community to enjoy a free lunch and learn about some myths and facts surrounding the Covid–19 vaccine.

To learn more about this event and to RSVP to it, click here.

You can also watch a video about the event by clicking here.