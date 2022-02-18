The Community Health Improvement Network Brings Series of Free Covid-19 Lunch & Learns to Philadelphia

The Community Health Improvement Network (CHIN) invites the Philadelphia
community to enjoy a free lunch and learn about some myths and facts surrounding the Covid–19
vaccine.
CHIN President Beverly Knox invites you to attend the lunch and learn at Mt. Zion United Methodist
Church (11191 Road 747, Philadelphia, MS 39350) on Saturday, February 19th at 12 noon.
Medical professionals from Neshoba General Hospital will be presenting information and answering
questions. Free on site vaccinations and boosters will be available. You can visit the CHIN Facebook
page for more information and to RSVP.