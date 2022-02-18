The Community Health Improvement Network Brings Series of Free Covid-19 Lunch & Learns to Philadelphia

The Community Health Improvement Network (CHIN) invites the Philadelphia

community to enjoy a free lunch and learn about some myths and facts surrounding the Covid–19

vaccine.

CHIN President Beverly Knox invites you to attend the lunch and learn at Mt. Zion United Methodist

Church (11191 Road 747, Philadelphia, MS 39350) on Saturday, February 19th at 12 noon.

Medical professionals from Neshoba General Hospital will be presenting information and answering

questions. Free on site vaccinations and boosters will be available. You can visit the CHIN Facebook

page for more information and to RSVP.