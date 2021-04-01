The Covid-19 Scam Alert

Did you receive a text with a request to answer survey about your vaccine? If so, watch out it could be a scam…

The scammers say you will receive money or a free product for for completing a quick survey. Then they request your credit card information for shipping the free gift. Don’t give out your information, report them to the Better Business Bureau or local Law Enforcement. Read more about coronavirus scams on the Federal Trade Commission’s website and on BBB.org/coronavirus