The Covid Update

MSDH is reporting an additional 3,163 cases of COVID-19 in Mississippi and 25 deaths. Attala County is reporting 13 new cases, 32 new cases in Leake, 111 in Neshoba, and 17 cases in Winston County.

And according to a study conducted and released by The NY Times, Neshoba County ranks number 1 in the country for new case increases over the past 7 days per 100,000 people as reported by our news gathering partner WTOK.

The University of Mississippi Medical Center announced that it “will temporarily become home to a federally staffed field hospital. Located on the ground floor of one of UMMC’s parking garages, the mobile hospital tent will be staffed by providers who can care for up to 50 additional COVID-19 patients, offering inpatient and outpatient treatments, including monoclonal antibody infusions.”