What’s “The Deal” in Forest you ask? Well, the answer to that question was answered this morning as Forest Ford Managers Jon Moody and Dain Cauthern joined Brian “B-MO” Montgomery this morning during the 8 am Morning Drive to introduce themselves and their philosophy when it comes to dispelling the myth that small town can’t mean big time and town when it comes to service, selection and meeting your expectations.

Both were born in the area, and their travels have taken them every and anywhere, and they’ve seen the way things are done in other places and came to a mutual agreement…that’s not the way things were going to be at Forest Ford CDJR.

They pride themselves in delivering (literally) what customers should expect, such as delivering vehicles because they understand customers schedules, delivering the best price without the back and forth, and the fastest delivery of your vehicle when you’ve purchased it. Manager Jon Moody explained that the average delivery time was about an hour, to get through the process. “People can spend 5 to 8 in other dealerships to get through the process, and that’s not how we do things at Forest Ford.”

Also, if you’re mechanic and are looking for an incredible opportunity, contact Jon Moody at the dealership.

For quality you can depend on from the minute you step on the lot, until the time you drive off in your new vehicle, one trip to Forest Ford CDJR will tell you exactly what the “DEAL” is in Forest.