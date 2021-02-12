The Dixie National “Cowboy” Up Blood Drive Starts Today

The “Cowboy Up” blood drive starts today. Hosted by the Mississippi State Fairgrounds, this first Dixie National Rodeo “Cowboy Up” blood drive will be held today and tomorrow. Times are today from 10:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. and tomorrow from 8:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. in the Mississippi Farmers Market parking lot.

All CDC guidelines will be in place for protection of the donors, staff and blood supply. All donors will receive the first annual Dixie National Rodeo blood drive t-shirt. The blood drive is being held because of the national blood shortage due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

For more information on the Dixie National Livestock Show and Rodeo, visit www.dixienational.org,

or call 601-961-4000.