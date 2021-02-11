The Dixie National Rodeo starts today, and runs through Wednesday, February 17, 2021, at the Mississippi Coliseum. The seven-day event features bull riding, barrel racing, team roping, steer wrestling, bareback bronc riding, saddle bronc riding and tie down roping. Musical artists performing following the rodeo competitions are Parker McCollum, Moe Bandy, John Conlee, Sawyer Brown, Justin Moore Riley Green and tonight it is the Oak Ridge Boys and Elvira 40. Tickets are available at www.ticketmaster.com.For more information visit www.dixienational.org, or call 601-961-4000.