The Food Box Drive-thru is back tomorrow. The Leake County Sheriff’s Office and Sheriff Randy Atkinson host the drive, and food boxes will be provided by the MS Crisis Foundation. Boxes will be given out starting at 10:30M until they are all handed out. Last week over 1,400 boxes were handed out. The drive thru will be held at the Leake County Regional Correctional Facility at 399 C.O. Brooks Street in Carthage. For more information contact Rita Wilkerson at 601-267-0060.

*******Park at the Coliseum if you arrive early. Please do not block C.O. Brooks Street.