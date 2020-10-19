Home » Local » The Gaither Vocal Band to Perform at Mississippi State Fairgrounds, Saturday, October 24

The Gaither Vocal Band will perform at the Mississippi State Fairground this Saturday. The Multiple Grammy award winning band will perform a special outdoor concert at 6:00 p.m. on Saturday, October 24, 2020. “We are proud to have the opportunity to offer this special outdoor concert of The Gaither Vocal Band on the Fairgrounds next Saturday. This is a wonderful event for families and those of all ages,” said Commissioner of Agriculture and Commerce Andy Gipson.

Admission is $5.00 per person, and children under 6 are free. Admission will be paid at the gate. Parking is $5. Those attending the concert should enter the Fairgrounds through Gates 1, 3, 5, and 7.

