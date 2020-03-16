The Good News Report: Monday, March 16th

State- Emergency restrictions have recently affected the livelihood of many. However, there is some good news. The Mississippi Public Service Commission has decided to temporarily suspend disconnections of all water, sewer, electricity, and gas services for 60 days. The MPSC has worked alongside the MSDH and MEMA throughout the weekend to create a temporary plan to alleviate some hardship while recognizing the need to protect the public’s health and safety. “We must sometimes take extraordinary steps to protect consumers, especially our most vulnerable ones, said Commissioner Brent Bailey, Central District. for more info: www.psc.ms.gov