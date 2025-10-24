Big Deals!
The Hunt for Winners Continues as Rusty May of Philadelphia Wins Big with Vaiden Farm Supply! (audio)

B-MO in the MO’rning – The Hunt for winners continued as Vaiden Farm Supply owner Jim Hargrove spent some time with B-MO and the crew this morning. They discussed feed, food plots, preparations for the upcoming months and chose a winner in their “Hunt for Winners” promotion. Rusty Mays won herself a $100 worth of feed and or attractants and was very excited. The month of November promises to be the biggest give away so far. Be sure to listen to B-MO in the MO’rning for more information. You can listen to interview segments below from this morning, as well as Rusty’s big win, by listening to Last Time: B-MO in the MO’rning Podcast to the right of the screen if you viewing this on a desktop computer, or by scrolling down if you’re on your mobile device.

 

 

Jim discusses what he’s looking forward to most as a hunter.

Is it too late to get those food plots in?

 

