The Larrenzo Cooper murder investigation continues. Mr. Cooper was found dead last month in a home on Laurel Hill Rd. According to Sheriff Randy Atkinson, Mr. Cooper’s vehicle which was taken from the property, has since been located in Houston, Mississippi. The vehicle is now in the possession of the Mississippi Bureau of Investigations. If you have any information about the death of Larrenzo Cooper or any aspect of this case, please call the Leake County Sheriff’s office at 601-267-7361