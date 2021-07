The Leake Central Lady Gator’s First Annual Slow-Pitch Tournament is tomorrow. And the event will feature co-ed softball teams from across the state. The event will take place at McMillan Park starting at 8am. All are welcome. Entry fee is $200. Also, the 1st Annual Lady Gators Corn Hole Tournament will take place as well. Entry fee is $20. per team. For additional information contact David Hardy at 601-416-2945