The Leake County clean up continues today. Leake County residents drop off trash items including household trash, computers, televisions, furniture and appliances at the county landfill. The Leake County Board of Supervisors and Keep Leake Beautiful are offering this 2 Day Garbage Cleanup Initiative. And there is no charge.

The dates will be today between 8am and 3:30 pm. The location is the county landfill on Pleasant Hill Road South off Highway 35 South in Carthage.