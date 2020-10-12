The Leake County Sheriff’s Reserve Winners Announced

The Leake County Sheriff’s Office Reserves recently held a raffle for a Remington 770 Bolt Action 30-06 rifle with a scope. This was part of their 2020 fundraiser. The drawing was recently held at the Sheriff’s Office. Mr. Terry Phillips was the Grand Prize winner of the rifle. Also, the top two sellers of the raffle tickets won prizes for their efforts. The top seller was Constable Steven “Smiley” McMillon, followed by Correctional Officer Christopher Pigg.

Normally the Reserves hold the annual Leake County Sheriff’s Reserve Rodeo but this year it was cancelled due to Covid-19