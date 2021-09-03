The Main Street Chamber of Leake County is Moving

The Main Street Chamber is moving. But not too far..they will still be located on the square!

Dakota Killingsworth, Director of The Main Street Chamber of Leake County says the following about the exciting move.

“The Main Street Chamber of Leake County has moved to a temporary location while we await our permanent home, an old building we plan to renovate on the square in Carthage.

We will no longer share an office with Leake County Industrial Development, but we will continue to work hand in hand with them toward our common goal–the enrichment of Leake County.

It is an exciting time for The Main Street Chamber, & this move is just a small part of what we have planned for the next few years!

So many positive things are ahead for our organization & for Leake County!!”

One Leake County native had this to say about Ms. Killingsworth. “After meeting Dakota and speaking to her, I cannot way to see what wonderful things are in store for Leake County. She is such a positive person and has such a heart for our county. Dakota is like a breath of fresh air!”