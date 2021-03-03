The Mask comes off at 5pm today. Governor Tate Reeves announced yesterday that “all county mask mandates and business restrictions will be lifted and be able to operate at full capacity without any state-imposed rules. Our hospitalizations and case numbers have plummeted, and the vaccine is being rapidly distributed. It is time!”

He went on to say “executive orders that interfered with peoples’ lives were the worst, but the only possible, intervention for much of the last year. Now, we are putting our focus towards rapid vaccine distribution. We are getting out of the business of telling people what they can and cannot do.” The executive order goes into effect today at 5pm.

*Masks will still required in K-12 schools if social distancing not possible. 50% capacity is now allowed in outdoor spaces and arenas with 25% capacity for indoor spaces.

To date approximately 2526 cases of Covid-19 have been diagnosed in Leake County with 71 deaths and 3,817 in Neshoba with 169 deaths.