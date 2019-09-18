The MAX’s September Concert Series features Boswell Media’s 2019 Mississippi Songwriter of the Year, Wayward Jones

Boswell Media’s 2019 Mississippi Songwriter of the Year, Wayward Jones, is the guest artist at The MAX in Meridian for the September Brown Bag concert on Thursday, September 19 from 11:30 am – 1:00 pm.



A duo, Bicycle and Amanda Jones have been writing and touring since 2016, often playing up to 150 shows a year. With ties to Mississippi, Arkansas, Texas, and South Louisiana, they bring an eclectic flavor to their music, heavy with elements of blues, country, folk, and rock. Free and open to the public.

Mississippi’s Arts + Entertainment Experience Brown Bag Concert series is free and open to the public.