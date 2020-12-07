The Mercy Reigns Food and Toy Drive Continues This Week

The Mercy Reigns toy and food drive continues this week. Those resources are available to all in need. And if you don’t need, you can give. All food, toy, and financial donations are greatly appreciated. The drive runs until December 15th. For more information about how you can make donations or get involved call 601-697-3624 or drop by 513 Hwy 16E in Carthage.

***2 Corinthians 9:7 – Every man according as he purposeth in his heart, (so let him give); not grudgingly, or of necessity: for God loveth a cheerful giver.