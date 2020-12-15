The Mississippi Braves Officially Invited to Continue as Atlanta Braves Double-A Affiliatate for 2021 Season

The Mississippi Braves were officially invited to continue as the Atlanta Braves Double-A affiliate in 2021 and beyond.

“On behalf of the M-Braves, we are honored to be invited to continue as the Atlanta Braves Double-A franchise,” said Mississippi Braves Vice President and General Manager Pete Laven. “Since 2005, fans in central Mississippi have witnessed future major league talent on the diamond at Trustmark Park and we look forward to featuring the stars of tomorrow here in Pearl for years to come.”

In 16 seasons, the M-Braves have produced 150 alumni that have played Major League Baseball, including 32 MLB All-Star Game appearances, 11 Silver Sluggers, 12 Gold Gloves, 11 World Series champs, two Rookies of the Year, an NL MVP and NL Manager of the Year. Braves first baseman Freddie Freeman made history this season by becoming the Braves’ first National League MVP since Chipper Jones in 1999 and fourth overall since the club moved to Atlanta in 1966. Freeman also becomes the first M-Braves alum to claim the award. Braves manager Brian Snitker, the 2018 NL Manager of the Year, served as Mississippi’s inaugural skipper in 2005.

