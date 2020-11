Genuine Mississippi Christmas Trees are now available across the state. “As families prepare for the holidays, I encourage them to visit one of the 32 Christmas tree farms in the state. It’s an experience the whole family will enjoy and selecting a Genuine MS® Christmas tree supports our Mississippi farmers, as well as the local and state economies,” said Commissioner Gipson. “ For more details including explanations about how to select the tree that is right for you go to MSChristmasTrees.com