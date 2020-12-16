The Mobile Food Pantry Is In Carthage Today

The Mobile Food Pantry will be in Carthage today. According to Carthage City Hall, food will be available for drive through at McMillan Park between 10am-12pm. You are asked to arrive no earlier than 9:45 am. Food will be limited to the first 250 families or until supplies last. For more information and procedures see below.

Mobile Food Pantry Procedures

Please follow these instructions to ensure your safety, as well as the safety of our volunteers and staff.

1. If speaking with a volunteer or staff member, please WEAR A MASK.

2. Open your trunk prior to entering the distribution area.

3. Stay in your vehicle at all times.

4. a volunteer will place food into your trunk.

***IF YOUR TRUNK DOES NOT WORK:

1. Please roll a rear window down.

2. A volunteer will place food on the backseat through the open window.