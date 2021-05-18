The Moving Scam

May is one of the busiest months for moving. According to the Better Business Bureau, more people moving means more potential for scams. Pay attention and be on the lookout for these warning signs.
- Watch out for warning signs. When reviewing a company’s website, if there is no address or information about a mover’s registration or insurance, it is a red flag.
- Be wary of unusual requests. If a mover asks for a large down payment or full payment in advance, that may be an indication of a fraudulent business.
- Get everything in writing. An identification number, issued by the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration (FMCSA), is required of all interstate moving companies. This number can be verified here. Make sure to carefully read the terms and conditions of the contract, as well as the limits of liability and any disclaimers. The pickup and expected delivery date should be easily identified.
- Keep an inventory of your belongings. Having an inventory sheet is one of the best ways to keep track of your possessions. Taking photos of the contents prior to packing is a great way to prove if damages were incurred during the moving process.
For More Information
Read the full BBB alert for more moving tips. To access BBB’s 2020 report of moving scams, visit BBB.org/MoverScams.
If you’ve spotted a scam (whether or not you’ve lost money), report it to BBB.org/ScamTracker. Your report can help others avoid falling victim to scams. Find more information about scams and how to avoid them at BBB.org/AvoidScams.