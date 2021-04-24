The Natchez Trace Festival Continues Today

The 51st Natchez Trace Festival continues today with food, vendors and events. There is more than something for everyone. Below is the schedule.
51st Annual Natchez Trace Festival (Saturday, April 24)
- 7:00 am: Trace Rider Invitational Bike Ride
- 8:00 am: Festival Opens
- 8:00 am: Petting Zoo
- 8:00 am: Demonstrating artisans
- 8:00 am: Moomba Kids area
- 8:00 am: Dane the BalloonMan
- 8:30 am: Saturday Entertainment
- 9:00 am: Gasoline Alley, Kosy Kruisers Car Show
*In the event of rain, some start times might be delayed.