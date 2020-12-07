The Neshoba General Christmas Blood Drive is Wednesday. This year there will be 2 buses parked in the front parking area from 10:00 am – 4:00 pm. Hospital officials said that they “realize that everyone is extremely busy and that by maybe having more than one bus here it would help speed up the process, and possibly allow more employees and guests to donate.”

They will also be testing for successful COVID-19 antibodies. All donors receive a long-sleeve Christmas T-shirt. Click on the link below to sign-up on-line.

https://www.mbsonline.us/donor/schedules/drive_schedule/13536